Will Spencer Pratt dethrone Karen Bass as mayor of Los Angeles?

The momentum behind Spencer Pratt’s campaign is only growing, as his chances of beating his Democrat opponents are up significantly.

While according to the polls he had a 7% chance in February, he was up to a 26% chance at the end of May.

“There’s so much hype around Spencer Pratt, and that’s because he’s done a good job with this campaign. Like, he’s, I would say, outperformed expectations in a major way. The fact that anyone thinks he has any chance of winning this election is impressive,” BlazeTV host Stu Burguiere says.

“This is a place, if you don’t know, where Donald Trump lost this election by over 40 points in 2024, in an election that Donald Trump won, right? So to come in as a Republican and try to win in this area is near-impossible,” he continues.

“Almost everything has to go your way,” he adds, “And with Pratt, a lot of it has.”

One element that’s working in Pratt’s favor is his “completely incompetent opponent,” Karen Bass — who is polling only slightly above the reality star.

Pratt’s AI ads are also working well for his campaign, with one of his latest showing a conversation between a husband, wife, and their son, whom they found to be searching “Spencer Pratt” online.

“In this house, we don’t believe in Spencer Pratt. He’s MAGA,” the father told the son, who asked, “What about Spencer Pratt is MAGA?”

“You know those streets downtown, the ones that are full of piss and homeless people? He wants to clean them up,” the father responded.

"And those neighborhoods that burned down — the Palisades, Malibu — he wants to rebuild them,” the mother chimed in, wiping a tear away.

“You know how people inject heroin in front of children at the park? He wants to stop that,” the father added.

“There’s still that weird uncanny valley thing going on with the AI, but he’s just really good at the messaging here. Like, you shouldn’t be embarrassed to vote for a guy who wants to clean up your streets,” Stu comments.

Dave points out that Karen Bass has said that if there is “a homeless encampment near you, you’re not safe.”

“So is that MAGA?” Dave asks.

“The whole city is a homeless encampment.”

Pratt has also been expertly using social media, where he recently posted a video of a Los Angeles ballot box surrounded by homeless people.

“That’s how voting is supposed to happen,” Stu says, “you’re supposed to drop it over a homeless body as you put your ballot in the ballot box.”

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