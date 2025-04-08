AI is about to revolutionize the medical field — here’s the good and the bad

While Stu Burguiere and Glenn Beck trust that President Trump is in it for the right reasons and always has sound method to what the left deems madness, they’re both a little leery about his position on one thing: artificial intelligence.

President Trump has made it clear that the United States must be a frontrunner in the race to develop AI, not only for economic competitiveness but also for national security, often citing China as an imminent threat.

While economic strength and strategic safety are good things, there’s the glaring issue of manufacturing, which Trump has made a focal point in his administration. His America first agenda heavily depends on bringing manufacturing jobs back to the United States.

Stu, however, wonders how AI development and American manufacturing will coexist.

“What jobs are there going to be here if AI is going to come in and change these industries?” he asks.

Glenn says there’s no way around it. AI is going to disrupt American manufacturing. One area that will perhaps experience the most change is the medical industry.

“Making medicine is going to change,” he says.

Some of those changes will be good, others not so much.

For example, there’s reason to believe that AI will cure cancer by 2030; however, that “cure” might look like “[rewriting] the entire genetic code for humans so cancer doesn't affect them,” says Glenn.

Another way AI will likely impact the medical field is through the introduction of “individualized medicine.”

“It will look at your DNA structure; it will look at your genomes; it will see where you have things that need to be repaired; it will say, ‘That medicine won't work for you, but this one will,”’ says Glenn.

The downside is that privacy goes out the window.

“Here's all my blood; here's everything that you need; here's every way to track me, trace me, know every flaw in me ... it's all going to be there,” says Glenn.

That means that risk is no longer a factor for insurance companies.

“If AI can look at your individual makeup and go, ‘You're going to have a heart attack’ ... there is no risk involved in insurance anymore. They know,” Glenn explains. “Why would I insure somebody like that?”

“If it's all out there and the government is in bed with these AI or pharmaceutical companies, how are you going to ensure the uninsurable?”

To hear more of the conversation, including other fields AI will impact, watch the clip above.

