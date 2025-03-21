Andrew Cuomo makes SHOCKING return like a horror movie villain

Andrew Cuomo is not only back, but he is the front-runner in the New York City mayoral race as Mayor Eric Adams faces backlash from his constituents.

“I will say it is absolutely not shocking to me at all that the city of New York is going to put this guy back in office. Not at all. I completely expect it to happen. It is the only real possibility it feels like,” Stu Burguiere says on “Stu Does America.”

“Yeah, there’s a lot of smart, upstate New York people that are like, ‘OK, no way am I voting for that guy again,’ but down in New York it seems almost impossible that this guy’s not going to win a Democratic primary unless some magician comes along,” he adds.

Cuomo also took a whopping 17 minutes to make his campaign announcement, which was full of what Stu calls “nonsense.”

“We know that today our New York City is in trouble. You feel it when you walk down the street and try to not make eye contact with a mentally ill homeless person, or when the anxiety rises up in your chest as you’re walking down into the subway,” Cuomo said in his announcement.

“You see it in the empty storefronts, the graffiti, the grime, the migrant influx, the random violence. The city just feels threatening, out of control, and in crisis. These conditions exist not as an act of God but rather as an act of our political leaders,” he added.

“Yeah, by the way, all Democrats,” Stu points out. “So even if you believe that nonsense, it’s the Democrats fault. Why would you put another one back in?”

Cuomo also used his 17-minute announcement to praise himself for the work he did during the pandemic.

“This is a man that is responsible for killing thousands of people during COVID, and his pitch to America is, and to the New York voters of New York City more specifically, ‘Elect me because of the job I did during COVID,’” Stu comments.

“Now, the good part about his strategy here is all of the people he killed can’t vote, although it’s a Democratic city, so maybe some of them can,” he adds.

