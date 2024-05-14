Biden’s polling 'catastrophic'; Trump pulls ahead in swing states

While Trump’s campaign is looking up, Joe Biden’s couldn’t look worse.

“The bottom line is the polling that came out for Joe Biden today is catastrophic. I mean it’s just continually terrible and has been terrible for a while,” Stu Burguiere explains.

The poll Stu is referencing is from the New York Times and Siena College, which shows that Trump leads in five key states as “young and non-white voters express discontent with Biden.”

Included in the poll is Wisconsin, where Joe Biden leads 47 to 45.

However, that’s the only good news for Biden in this particular poll, as Trump leads in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona, Georgia, and Nevada.

In Georgia and Nevada, Trump’s leads are far outside the margin of error.

In the Siena College poll, a question was asked of Americans just how much the political system needs to change in America.

A majority believed major change was needed, with an additional 14% saying it needs to be “torn down entirely.”

Those who took the same poll overwhelmingly believe that Donald Trump is the candidate who would bring more change than Joe Biden.

While Trump’s chances are looking up, Stu hasn’t forgotten that there is a lot of time before the election.

“We don’t even know who’s on the ticket with Donald Trump yet. So there’s still a lot to know. But look, it’s Trump’s to lose,” Stu says. “This would be true with any Republican, frankly. You have a president who is absolutely terrible at his job. I mean, Joe Biden is not good at this, he’s doing a bad job, everyone knows he’s doing a bad job.”

