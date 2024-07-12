Biden fails to prove he’s NOT an ‘incompetent boob’ at first solo press conference of 2024

President Joe Biden held his first solo press conference of 2024, and just like the debate and the interview that followed it — it was a disaster.

Stu Burguiere, while concerned for the country, can’t help but laugh.

“Let’s start off with the big news leading up to the nonsense, which was Joe Biden calling Volodymyr Zelenskyy ‘President Putin.’ That was how this day started out,” he says, stifling a chuckle.

While Biden is attempting to prove that he’s not an “incompetent boob,” as Stu puts it, what he did at the NATO conference in Washington, D.C. — was the opposite.

“Your situation here is ‘I need to show my competence, and that that competence won’t blow up a major international situation,’ perhaps literally, and what you do on that day — to be clear — is to do exactly what Vladimir Putin would want you to do,” Stu says.

“Like you actually go on and say he’s the president of Ukraine. What a start,” Stu laughs again.

Biden then took the stage at his press conference, where it got worse.

“At one point, he starts bragging about both the economy and the border. And that is the clearest example that this man has completely lost his mind. There’s no way a person who is coherent could possibly brag about the border of the United States of America,” Stu says.

Though Biden had caught himself after he called Zelenskyy “Putin,” he did not catch himself later when he called Vice President Kamala Harris “Vice President Trump.”

“Not a good sign,” Stu comments, “not a positive development.”

Despite the obvious being that the press conference was bad, Stu believes it actually wasn’t that bad for Biden.

“He did stay on his feet, he started to fade a little bit towards the end, some of the stuff is pretty boring. The whispering started to kick in about halfway through when he did a lot of it,” Stu says, adding, “It’s really off-putting, it’s really weird, nobody’s ever liked it, but he continues to do it.”

