‘Clean energy’ has blood on its hands — how an Obama-era project KILLED thousands of animals

Liberals have long pushed “clean energy” solutions — many of which are now turning out to be anything but “clean.”

The $1.6 billion Ivanpah “clean energy” project under the Obama administration is one of them, as it’s now shutting down after killing thousands of birds and tortoises all while secretly relying on natural gas to operate.

“I want to share with you one new development made possible by the clean energy incentives that we’ve launched this month. In the Mojave Desert, a company called Bright Source plans to break ground on a revolutionary new type of solar power plant,” Obama said in a 2010 statement.

“It’s going to put about a thousand people to work building a state-of-the-art facility, and when it’s complete, it will turn sunlight into the energy that will power up to 140,000 homes, the largest such plant in the world. Not in China, not in India, but in California,” he added.

- YouTube Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.

The Ivanpah plant stretches over 3,500 acres.

“The plant has long been criticized for the environmental trade-offs that came with large-scale energy production in the sensitive desert region. Rays from the plant’s mirrors have been blamed for incinerating thousands of birds. Conservation groups tried to stop construction on the site because of threats to tortoises,” an Associated Press article reads.

“Now, we were told this was a huge success for the environment. We were told it was going to save the environment. But at the same time, we were incinerating tortoises,” Stu Burguiere of “Stu Does America” says.

“I mean, these poor little tortoises just trying to make their way across the desert, just really, really slow, and then they’re getting cooked by 9,000-degree light beams,” he continues, adding, “It is exactly what you’d expect from a government program.”

Want more from Stu?

To enjoy more of Stu's lethal wit, wisdom, and mockery, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.