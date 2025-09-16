Erika Kirk’s tribute sparks Turning Point USA surge

Charlie Kirk’s life’s work can be found in Turning Point USA, which aims to reach college students who, without his organization, are otherwise surrounded by leftists on campus.

And since Erika Kirk’s beautiful speech after his passing — where she urged the youth to follow in her husband’s footsteps and go to Turning Point’s website — there have been over 18,000 requests for new chapters of Turning Point on college campuses across the country.

“I would have been a complete and utter wreck in that moment if I had to do something like that. But she gave the speech, and what I wanted to highlight from this is how people reacted to it,” BlazeTV host Stu Burguiere begins.

“‘Erika Kirk’s first speech since husband’s assassination sparks massive TPUSA chapter surge nationwide.’ 18,000 requests for new chapters. Eighteen thousand requests for new chapters — not members, chapters, 18,000 new chapters,” he explains.

“Now look, you never choose something like this. You never want this to happen, of course, to your family. But one of the things I think Charlie would have wanted if, God forbid, something like this ever happened to him was to make sure that his message and his movement were continued,” he continues.

“That is a really important part of this, and it seems like that’s the way that people are reacting,” he adds.

And this reaction is far different from the one the left has had in the past.

“We can highlight that the left is burning cities down and that we’re having prayer vigils, and that’s important. I think that’s massively important. And I think it says something about us,” Stu says.

“The name Turning Point, you know, gives us a chance here to look at where we’re going and how we’re doing these things. There’s a fork in the road. I think both sides are at it,” he continues, noting that while the left appears to have chosen its path, the right still has a very important decision to make.

“You could either say, ‘Well, Charlie Kirk was doing it the right way. Him being shot disproves that that’s an effective way to do it, and going the opposite way and being more aggressive and, you know, going scorched-earth is the right way to go,’” Stu explains.

“You can look at it that way, or you can say, ‘Hey, Charlie Kirk died for this cause, and the best way to honor him is to continue his work, right, to continue to do things the way he was trying to do it, the quote, unquote right way,’” he says.

And Stu believes the latter is the answer, saying, “I do think, over time, this is how conservatives win.”

