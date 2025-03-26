Gwyneth Paltrow’s controversial comments EXPOSE Hollywood's double standard

Gwyneth Paltrow has come under fire recently for the comments she made in an interview with Vanity Fair regarding her latest role in Josh Safdie’s “Marty Supreme,” in which her character was in a romantic relationship with the much younger Timothee Chalamet.

“I mean, we have a lot of sex in this movie,” Paltrow said in the interview. “There’s a lot — a lot.” However, Paltrow was not familiar with what is called an “intimacy coordinator,” which she didn’t know existed.

“I was like, ‘Girl, I’m from the era where you get naked, you get in bed, the camera’s on,’” Paltrow recalled telling the coordinator when filming sex scenes for the new movie.

“How did you not know this existed?” Dave Landau comments to Stu Burguiere on “Stu Does America.” “Harvey Weinstein gave her the career she has. You don’t know why there’s an intimacy coordinator on set now? It’s because of what he did to you.”

Paltrow also recalled telling the intimacy coordinator to “step back a little bit.”

“I don’t know how it is for kids who are starting out, but … if someone is like, ‘Okay, and then he’s going to put his hand here,’ I would feel, as an artist, very stifled by that,’” she told the reporter. Paltrow also then joked that she’s “109 years old” while Chalamet is “14.”

“That’s an interesting way to put it,” Stu comments, noting that there is a “bizarre double standard” when it comes to predatory older men and the glorified older woman.

“Now, maybe in comparison to the horrible things that were done by so many in Hollywood, it doesn’t stand up. Probably, Timothee Chalamet is like, ‘Yeah, this is great,’” he continues.

“You see the parallels throughout life, like when the hot 27-year-old teacher hooks up with the student, everyone kind of just jokes about it and it’s hilarious, and we don’t say ‘statutory,’ those words don’t come out of anybody’s mouth,” he adds.

Want more from Stu?

To enjoy more of Stu's lethal wit, wisdom, and mockery, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.