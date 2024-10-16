JD Vance DEMOLISHES NY Times’ bias in new interview

In a fiery interview with the New York Times, JD Vance pushed back against media bias and liberal hypocrisy — again, as in his debate against Tim Walz, showcasing his strength in unfriendly territory.

“It was adversarial at every moment,” Stu Burguiere of “Stu Does America” says. “What you’re doing here is you’re putting JD Vance, your vice presidential candidate, in the most harsh room possible, over and over and over and over again.”

The interviewer pressed Vance on his “childless cat lady” comments, and he didn’t flinch.

“I’m not talking about people who it just didn’t work out right for medical reasons, for social reasons, like set that to the side. We’re not talking about folks like that. What I was definitely trying to illustrate, and ultimately in a very inarticulate way, is that I do think our country has become almost pathologically anti-child,” Vance responded.

He then told a story of a young black mother on the train with her kids, whom he noticed for how patient she was being with them. However, the people around her were making it clear that they were impatient and annoyed.

“That kind of stuck with me,” Vance said. “I do think that there’s like this pathological frustration with children that just is a new thing in American society. I think it’s very dark. I think you see it sometimes in the political conversation, you know, people saying, ‘Well, maybe we shouldn’t have kids because of climate change.’”

“That, I think, is a very deranged idea, the idea that you shouldn’t have a family because of concerns over climate change. Doesn’t mean you can’t worry about climate change,” he finished.

“That’s a really good answer,” Stu comments.

However, it wasn’t just the New York Times Vance took on. In a now-viral interview on ABC with Martha Raddatz, Vance refused to back down while she espoused common left-wing talking points.

“The incidents were limited to a handful of apartment complexes, and the mayor said our dedicated police officers have acted on those concerns. A handful of problems,” Raddatz said with finality.

“Only? Martha, do you hear yourself?” Vance said. “Only a handful of apartment complexes in America were taken over by Venezuelan gangs, and Donald Trump is the problem and not Kamala Harris’ open border. Americans are so fed up with what’s going on, and they have every right to be.”

“I really find this exchange, Martha, sort of interesting, because you seem to be more focused with nitpicking everything that Donald Trump has said rather than acknowledging that apartment complexes in the United States of America are being taken over by violent gangs,” he continued.

Stu Burguiere of “Stu Does America” finds this exchange “stunning.”

“What’s really stunning about that clip,” he begins, “is how earnest Martha Raddatz is, like ‘this is a good point, only a handful of apartment complexes.’ She’s really like convinced she got him on this one, and of course, she doesn’t.”

Want more from Stu?

To enjoy more of Stu's lethal wit, wisdom, and mockery, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.