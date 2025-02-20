‘Comedian’ John Oliver manipulates millions of sad leftists

So-called comedian John Oliver has captivated millions who tune into his HBO show to hear his far-left shtick — but how has he done it?

“He’s a comedian. He does sort of Jon Stewart-ish type monologues on HBO. These go very viral on YouTube and other places. And they are very, very important to the left. When the guy comes out and does one of these monologues, it kind of turns into doctrine, right, on the left,” Stu Burguiere of “Stu Does America” explains.

And Oliver certainly plays it up.

In a recent interview with Stephen Colbert, Colbert said to Oliver, “You are a recent citizen. How do you feel? Are you still going to stick it out? You going to head back to England?”

“Oh no, I’m sticking it out,” Oliver replied. “I’m going down with the Titanic.”

“So that’s their view of America,” Stu comments. “And it’s an interesting, different, probably different view than the one you have, right? Donald Trump’s come in. He’s done some really good things, not everything I agree with, frankly. But there’s been some really, really good things done.”

“It does seem like things are going the way conservatives want them to go, but also kind of a more, I don’t know, fundamentally American way right now, right?” Stu continues, before adding, “And let me give you sense as to how John Oliver is seeing things so far.”

“The next four years are going to feel incredible. The potential for pain is devastating, as is the sheer amount that’s already been doled out. We see wealthy, powerful men use the levers of government for their personal advantage, as well as their personal grievances, and we’re being governed by people who think good public policy consists of cutting off funding to anyone who isn’t me, make it illegal to mention people who are different from me, and let’s steal Canada while we’re at it,” Oliver said in a recent monologue.

“Many of those that we’ve elected to fight back seem to be resting on their heels, waiting for their pitch. This is all bonkers, terrifying, and darkly absurd. It is worse than we thought, and we thought about it a lot,” he added.

Stu can’t help but be amused.

“It just shows how miserable the left is right now,” he laughs.

