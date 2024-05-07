Karine Jean-Pierre may face 'graceful EXIT' from White House, avoiding ugly optics

The White House is reportedly searching for avenues to oust beleaguered press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre in the face of her unsatisfactory performance, and Stu Burguiere isn’t surprised.

“The same conversations you’re having about Joe Biden and how he looks mentally incompetent and he maybe has dementia, are the same conversations they’re having behind the scenes in Washington. The issue is they have different loyalties,” Burguiere explains.

“The same thing is going on with Karine Jean-Pierre, because we’ve all had the same conversation here in the regular country, and in Washington, D.C., where basically the question is, like how does she have this job?” he adds.

Now, the New York Post is reporting that there’s been an attempted coup on Jean-Pierre, according to White House insiders.

“De Facto White House communications chief Anita Dunn, 66, the wife of Biden personal attorney Bob Bauer, told colleagues she had decided to call in prominent Democrats to explain to Jean-Pierre, 49, that the time was ripe to move on,” the Post reported.

Burguiere is shocked by one piece of information in that paragraph.

“Who the hell thought Karine Jean-Pierre was 49 years old?” Burguiere asks. “It’s just the fact that she has the intellect of an 18-year-old, and so I can’t believe she’s 49 years old. I’m literally stunned by that.”

The Post also reported that “Dunn claimed White House chief of staff Jeff Zients knew about and supported the cloak-and-dagger scheme to push Jean-Pierre out of the West Wing” and that “‘Jeff and Anita were trying to find Karine a graceful exit’ because of the ugly optics of removing her against her will.”

Burguiere calls it like it is.

“This is, of course, another example of the left eating its own,” he says.









