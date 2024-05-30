Exposing RFK Jr. veep candidate Nicole Shanahan’s shocking leftist past

RFK Jr. shocked America when he chose Silicon Valley lawyer Nicole Shanahan as his 2024 running mate, mostly because no one knew who she was.

While Shanahan agrees with RFK Jr. on vaccines — which is what’s most attractive about both of them to those who would otherwise vote for Trump — her past is a little more than concerning.

In an article from the New York Times, it’s reported that Shanahan has a fortune of over $1 billion that stems largely from a divorce settlement last year from Sergey Brin, a founder of Google.

Shanahan and Brin reportedly met at a yoga festival in Lake Tahoe, while she was supposed to be marrying someone else.

“So, she’s dating this one guy, they’re about to get married, she finds the Google guy, has a big affair with him that goes on for a while. Right after, days after they get married, this guy discovers the affair by looking through the phone records,” Stu Burguiere explains.

According to several sources, when her husband threatened to get the marriage annulled, Shanahan threatened to commit suicide. Instead, she ended up filing for divorce before marrying Sergey Brin and having a child with him.

The child was diagnosed with autism after receiving vaccines, which is where her anti-vaccine activism began.

However, Shanahan apparently wasn’t afraid of other drugs — as she is reported to have taken ketamine with Elon Musk before they disappeared together. Sources have claimed this is what led to her divorce from Brin.

“Who knows what the truth is there, but the divorce definitely did occur,” Stu explains.

Despite the character flaws that come along with engaging in affairs, Shanahan’s dating history is hardly the biggest reason for concern.

“For years Ms. Shanahan donated to Democrats. According to donor filings in 2020 she gave $25,000 to a political action committee backing President Biden,” Stu says, adding, “So, this is someone who comes from the left.”

According to the New York Times, Ms. Shanahan has recently been scrubbing her social media feeds — updating them with photos of her without makeup at farmers markets or wearing western gear and posing with rifles.

In the past, her feeds had shown her dressed up for high-end events and posing for selfies.

“So, look. This was a tech elitist,” Stu says. “Now, she’s trying to pose as something a little bit different.”

“I like the fact that she’s changed some of her views, but it makes me nervous that someone could hold views like that that recently, and we put them in charge of the country,” Stu adds, noting that she was a “far leftist.”

Want more from Stu?

To enjoy more of Stu's lethal wit, wisdom, and mockery, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.