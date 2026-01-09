Stu Burguiere slams Minneapolis meltdown after ICE shooting: ‘What did you think would happen?’

The political fallout from a fatal ICE-involved shooting in Minneapolis has quickly spiraled into open warfare between city leaders, state officials, and federal authorities — and Mayor Jacob Frey (D), who most recently was seen butchering the Somalian language in support of those accused of fraud — had some choice words for ICE officers.

“I do have a message for our community, for our city, and I have a message for ICE. To ICE, get the f**k out of Minneapolis. We do not want you here. Your stated reason for being in this city is to create some kind of safety, and you are doing exactly the opposite,” Frey said.

“We’ve dreaded this moment since the early stages of this ICE presence in Minneapolis. Not only is this a concern that we’ve had internally; we’ve been talking about it. They are not here to cause safety in this city,” he continued.

“What they are doing is causing chaos and distrust. They are already trying to spin this as an action of self-defense. Having seen the video myself, I want to tell everybody directly: that is bulls**t. This was an agent recklessly using power that resulted in somebody dying,” he added.

“Kristi Noem heard Jacob Frey being a douche and decided to respond to him for whatever reason, even though he obviously didn’t deserve a response,” BlazeTV host Stu Burguiere comments.

“He doesn’t know what he’s talking about,” Noem responded in a press conference. “It’s very clear that this individual was harassing and impeding law enforcement operations. Our officer followed his training, did exactly what he’s been taught to do in that situation, and took actions to defend himself.”

However, Tim Walz disagreed, threatening to deploy the National Guard and firmly stating that "Minnesota will not allow our community to be used as a prop in a national political fight.”

“Your own party has been turning Minnesota into a nonstop heap of political debate and nonsense for years and years and years and years, going back to George Floyd. This is kind of what the state is now.”

Minneapolis is even closing its public schools for an entire week in the wake of the shooting.

“Look, nothing great here,” Stu says. “There’s no wonderful solution. There’s no wonderful outcome. We can’t be like, ‘Oh gosh, you know, everything was heroic and perfect.’ What we can say is something pretty obvious, like no one wants this to happen.”

“I’m really sad that a person died. I didn’t want her to die. I’m really sad about it. But one little piece of advice that you can take into your own personal lives as you go out into the world: Don’t drive your car at cops,” he continues.

“Like that’s the end of it, right? What would you think would happen to you if you went out to a parking lot as a police officer’s there, standing there, and you just drove your car at them? What the hell do you do think would happen? Every single person in the world, I think, would expect a police officer to fire on them,” he adds.

