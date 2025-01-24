Stu gets RESULTS: After horrifying documentary exposing corrupt FAA, Trump signs EO outlawing DEI

Just a couple of months ago, Stu Burguiere of “Stu Does America” went on a quest to pinpoint what’s causing the internal rot of America’s aviation industry. Why, for example, are we seeing an increase in aircraft malfunctions and nearly three “close calls” (planes narrowly avoiding crashing into each other) per week?

In the Blaze Originals documentary “Countdown to the Next Aviation Disaster,” Stu unveiled a number of his disturbing findings. From outdated technology to manufacturing issues to the COVID pandemic, the list of what’s wrong is a long one.

However, one issue stood out among the rest: The Federal Aviation Administration introduced DEI initiatives into its hiring process.

One result was a gross shortage of qualified air traffic controllers — the people who make sure aircraft don’t crash into each other.

Stu discovered that would-be air traffic controllers had to pass two exams: a merit-based test that assessed skills related to the job and a biographic exam that was supposedly aimed at diversifying the hiring pool. What it actually did was weed out white males — even the ones who received a perfect score on the merit-based test.

He also discovered there was an initiative at the FAA to hire people with “severe disabilities.” Before it was taken down, the webpage stated, “The FAA actively recruits, hires, promotes, retains, develops, and advances people with disabilities,” including “hearing, vision, missing extremities, partial paralysis, complete paralysis, epilepsy, severe intellectual disability, psychiatric disability, and dwarfism.”

When you evaluate this information, it’s easy to see why the safety of our skies has taken a hit.

Thankfully, we can now put those days behind us. Now that Donald Trump is back in the Oval Office, there’s hope that our skies will be safe again.

On his latest episode of “Stu Does America,” Stu reveals that President Trump has now signed an executive order that prohibits the Department of Transportation and the Federal Aviation Administration from implementing DEI hiring policies and demands an immediate return to non-discriminatory, merit-based hiring.

Check it out below.

