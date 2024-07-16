Rally attendee gives HEART-STOPPING account of PA Trump attack

Butler, Pennsylvania, may be a quiet town with just over 13,000 residents — but it’s now forever enshrined in our nation’s memory.

The small town hosted the last Trump rally where the former president just barely escaped a bullet that was meant to kill him, and one of its residents who was in attendance is sharing his side of the story.

“It’s funny, I immediately thought back to like September 11th,” Jessie, the resident, tells Stu Burguiere. “I’ve heard a lot of people say ‘Oh, it was such a beautiful day,’ and that’s exactly what it was here.”

Jessie recalls it taking around two-and-a-half hours to get through security, where no one checked IDs or tickets.

“It was just very, very unorganized,” he tells Stu. “There was a visible difference of less Secret Service,” he continues, explaining that he’s been to three other Trump rallies in the past.

While there were around 40,000 people in attendance, there were only two snipers Jessie could see on the surrounding rooftops.

“I only heard three shots initially, and then I heard multiple shots after that, which I would assume would be Secret Service snipers' engagement, and the Secret Service tackled him so hard that Trump’s shoes fell off,” he explains, noting that the agents holding him down were repeating, “Hawkeye is here.”

While Jessie couldn’t see Trump’s face as he was seated behind him, he could make out his hand, which he tells Stu “had blood on it.”

“Then I saw him stop and put his fist up,” he says, adding, “Then everybody started chanting 'USA' and cheering.”

Jessie was in the center set of bleachers behind the podium, while the far end of the bleachers to the right and the left are where attendees were hit — and tragically one lost his life.

“How crazy is it to you that there wasn’t Secret Service presence or police presence on the building where the shooter actually wound up?” Stu asks.

“Oh my goodness, that’s totally insane,” Jessie answers. “It doesn’t make sense to me at all.”

