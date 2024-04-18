Who’s really at war with Ukraine? Apparently 'it’s not Russia'

Even though Russia invaded Ukraine over two years ago, the ongoing war between the two countries still has many people confused. Who’s the good guy in this situation? Surely, it’s not Putin. But Zelenskyy? What about the U.S. and the other countries offering aid to Ukraine?

According to founder and CEO of “Truth in Media” Ben Swann, "none of the above" is the answer. Despite the various narratives surrounding the war, Swann claims that Ukraine is actually a pawn in a much bigger game.

Swann recently joined Auron MacIntyre to explain how Ukraine became a “corrupt slush fund for the global managerial elite.”

“Is there something particular about the culture or the way that Ukraine is structured or the corruption there that allows United States companies or officials to profit uniquely from Ukraine?” MacIntyre asked.

“There’s a couple of things, actually,” Swann said. “Ukraine itself was historically, in the last 40 years, infamously ... one of the most corrupt countries on the planet. ... It’s run by oligarchs; it was handed over and basically auctioned off to the highest bidder; it is essentially run by gangsters.”

Further, “we have within the United States a whole lot of political players who have managed to get themselves involved in Ukraine,” including the Biden family, which we know “has business interests” in the country, Swann explained.

“Ukraine is being handed over. It’s not just about the war but the rebuilding effort afterwards; it’s the massive global funds that are being set up to administer hundreds of billions of dollars going back into Ukraine and the control of that.”

Swann went on to explain that Argentina has had the highest International Monetary Fund debt of any country, which is why Javier Milei was elected — to hopefully recover their “famously destroyed economy.” However, once the warring between Russia and Ukraine comes to an end, “by a long margin ... it will be Ukraine.”

A lot of the global money being funneled into Ukraine — money we’ve been told is a generous gift to aid their war against Russia — “is no longer a gift” and “no longer aid.”

“It’s a loan,” Swann said. “[The money] is all being restructured into loans that now the nation of Ukraine and the people of Ukraine will owe for generations” — billions, if not trillions of dollars that will take “lifetimes” to pay off.

“If you really want to look at who’s at war with Ukraine and who just conquered Ukraine, it’s multinational corporations; it’s not Russia. The real winner — the real entity that has won a war without firing a bullet at the people of Ukraine — is multinational corporations that now own that country and will own it into the foreseeable future,” Swann concluded.

