8 steps to secure the 2024 election + one red flag to be aware of

On a recent episode of Glenn Beck’s Wednesday Night Special, he took a close look at the upcoming 2024 presidential election. Tensions are high, as people on all sides of the political spectrum are skeptical about the integrity of America’s elections.

According to an ABC poll , confidence in our election system is at an abysmal 20%. How do we improve America’s dangerously low confidence? Glenn has some answers.

But before he got into the details of how to secure the 2024 election, he wanted to make one thing abundantly clear: “As we’re talking about the election, I am not talking about 2016, which the left said was stolen, 2020, which the right said was stolen, [or] 2022.”

“The only time I’m going to mention those elections … is in the form of this question: Do you feel like the election is more secure this year [2024] than it was in 2022 or 2020?” he said.

With that out of the way, here’s what Glenn discussed:

Glenn started by asking: “What has your state done to make this year’s election more secure?”

For example, according to a recent Washington Post article , “Voting in Michigan will be easier for many people this fall.”

Why will it be easier? “Because they have written laws extending early voting, making it easier for mail-in voting, and they’ve added enough ballot drop boxes,” Glenn explained, adding, “Isn’t that the problem that made people skeptical?”

The article then contrasted these “easier” Michigan voting protocols with states like North Carolina. “North Carolina will see changes in the opposite direction,” it claimed.

North Carolina, Glenn explained, has “required voters to show voter ID” — a policy that has “80% approval with all sides” — “required absentee ballot return deadlines,” and “[scaled] back the locations of early voting.”

“What they did in North Carolina, I think, is secure the election, but that's not the framing the Post is giving,” he explains. According to the article, “The two states illustrate how voting has changed since the last presidential election. But whether Americans will have an easier or harder time casting a ballot than they did in 2020 will depend on where they live and, often, whether Democrats or Republicans have been in charge.”

However, “easier,” according to Glenn, isn’t always better. Often, a more difficult path is what enhances security.

“Deadlines are hard; securing something is hard,” he says. “If something doesn’t require something that is hard, it’s almost meaningless.”

Regardless of who wins the election, “'Will either side believe it?”

“I don’t think so,” says Glenn, especially if we continue to choose “easier” over what’s best.

