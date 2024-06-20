Are scientists harvesting human embryos to power supercomputers?!

The idea of harvesting anything from a human being to power technology might make for a great dystopian novel or a science-fiction television show, but to apply such a concept to reality is surely crazy, right?

Well, yes, it is undoubtedly crazy. But it is happening.

“This is actually in practice and being used by the University of Michigan right now,” says Glenn Beck. “Environmentalists are worried about how we make enough power to be able to power AI.”

Their answer has come in the form of what is called an “organoid” — a simplified organ that is artificially grown in vitro.

Blaze Media editor at large and host of “Zero Hour” James Poulos, who did a deep dive into this harrowing subject in his recent article “Brace yourself: Making computers from human brains is the new environmentalism,” joins Glenn to unpack the deranged concept of “offering up human brains to run energy-starved supercomputers.”

“AI consumes a ton of electricity,” and “environmentalists have always hated nuclear power,” so “they’re turning to us to be the batteries,” Poulos explains.

Scientists in the field are taking “stem cells out of embryos or out of the lab (sometimes even out of tumors)” and “[turning] them into brain cells basically and [using] those as batteries to power what they're calling bioprocessors.”

This method is considered superior because it apparently requires “about a million times less power than a typical digital processor.”

The hype surrounding this dark concept, Poulos says, originates from “the same folks who brought you the idea of going to Carbon Zero [or] Net Zero carbon use.”

“They look at human beings as a waste of space — a waste of energy — and they want to harness that to run AI,” he says.

The company behind the movement is called FinalSpark .

According to their website, the organoids that power AI “live for about 100 days.”

“So, are we harvesting embryos, using them to power a supercomputer for 100 days, and then killing them and looking for more embryo stem cells?” asks Glenn in shock.

The short answer is yes.

“What you do is you start the embryonic process, but you arrest it before it gets too far and then you harvest the stem cells out of this artificially induced embryonic organism ... and you just grow those cells sort of in the way they grow fake meat cells,” Poulos explains, adding that this process is “not one and done.”

“It's not like, well, maybe once upon a time there was an embryo who had to die for the greater good. No, this is like a perpetual-motion machine; you’ve got to keep harvesting,” he says.

“Lord, that’s terrifying,” says Glenn.

“If we were created in the image of God, how far can you stray from that before something really horrible happens?” Poulos asks rhetorically, pointing to Nikola Tesla’s prescient warning: “You may live to see manmade horrors beyond your comprehension.”

“You now have scientists who don't necessarily believe in God [and] think that they are creating a god in AI now harvesting God's creation to power their new god,” says Glenn.

To hear more of the conversation, watch the clip below.

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.