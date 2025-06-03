Actor WARNS Google’s new AI could be the DEATH of Hollywood

The new version of Google’s AI video generator, Veo 3, includes the ability to generate sound effects and dialogue — and the result eerily resembles a big-budget Hollywood film.

“It absolutely looks real, and it’s just somebody typing in prompts,” Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck tells actor Zachary Levi. “How concerned are you by what Google released this week?”

“I’m very concerned,” Levi answers. “I hate to sound like a doomer and gloomer, but this is something I’ve been foreseeing for a really long time. I’ve been banging this drum for a really long time and trying to wake people up and say, ‘Hey, listen, technology, it moves exponentially.’”

“This is one of the things that I think most people just don’t understand, whether it’s people in my industry or other industries,” he continues. “This is knocking on the doorstep of entertainment right now.”

But it’s not just those in entertainment who should be concerned.

“AI is knocking on the doorstep of all of our industries. Your industry, radio, you know, everything in entertainment. Certainly anything that can be recorded and broadcast,” he says. “There are huge experts in many fields that say within a year, two years, certainly within five years, every white-collar job will be gone.”

“And a lot of blue-collar jobs are going to be right behind that, because you have to recognize that AI is not just moving exponentially, but also humanoid robots and the development of humanoid robots is developing exponentially. And exponential growth is something that people just don’t understand,” he continues.

“So people have got to wake up,” Levi says, adding, “For people in my industry, I think that yes, we should all be very, very concerned. But everyone should be very concerned.”

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.