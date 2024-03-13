Biden administration has taken action against Alaska nearly 3 times more than against Iran

According to Governor Mike Dunleavy (R-Alaska), the Biden administration is sanctioning his state of Alaska more than Iran.

While Glenn Beck calls it “quite a statement to make,” Dunleavy has the facts to back it up.

There have been "55 actions since the Biden administration came into office against one of its own states,” Dunleavy tells Glenn, noting that Alaska is not just any state but one that produces significant resources.

In comparison, the administration has taken only 19 actions against Iran.

In 2017 the Jobs Acts was signed into law by President Trump, requiring lease sales in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. The Biden administration then unilaterally canceled them, which Dunleavy calls “a violation of law.”

“That’s huge because that has one of the last remaining large oil and gas fines, probably in North America, that was taken off the list. Offshore oil leases in the Arctic, off the list,” Dunleavy says.

“This is just a handful of incidents of what we call sanctions against Alaska that make it difficult for us to produce oil.”

Under the Clinton administration, Southeast Alaska timber mills were dismantled. When President Trump came into office, he began to restore the state as a working force for timber, mining, and recreation.

However, when Biden took over, the government once again closed it down.

“It’s just been a series each year of different actions, different executive orders that are targeted against Alaska,” the governor tells Glenn before explaining that the resources are the entire reason Alaska exists as a state.

This began in 1959, when Alaska was required to collectivize all of its resources under the government in order to become a state. The reason was that the population was too small for people to pay for it through things like an income tax.

“That’s the cruel irony of this whole thing. We were allowed to come in as a state as long as we developed our resources, and now we’re being told we can’t develop our resources, which means our viability as a state is in question,” Dunleavy explains.

Glenn is taking this as a warning.

“If they can do this to Alaska, they’ll do it to a lot of our states,” he says.

