Biden all but DEMANDS a yellow star on Jewish-made products from the West Bank

President Joe Biden is doing whatever he can to secure the Muslim vote in the 2024 election, stopping just short of demanding a yellow star on Jewish-made products from the West Bank.

His administration is now weighing whether to change the way products made by Jews in Judea and Samaria, which make up the West Bank, are labeled.

The rule would force these products to state that they were made in the West Bank instead of in Israel, allegedly as a way to make boycotting them easier. It would also reverse a policy enacted by former President Donald Trump that required goods made in Judea and Samira to be labeled as made in Israel.

“What do you think if we just put like a little yellow star on all those products?” Glenn Beck mocks, adding, “if you buy those products, maybe you get striped pajamas with a little yellow star on it.”

“This hopefully will help win over that gentleman that was speaking so nicely in front of the ‘Death of America’ crowd. Maybe he can win that swing vote,” Stu Burguiere adds, referencing the protest in Dearborn, Michigan, during which Muslim were chanting ‘death to America.’

Glenn believes this move by the Biden administration would put the United States of America “on the side of evil now.”

“You have the government coming out and condemning Israel and trying to get the vote of those people who are on the streets condemning America. We are on the side of evil,” he laments.

To learn more, watch the clip below.

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.