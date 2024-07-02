Bill O’Reilly’s BOLD claim: Biden WILL drop out

Biden’s disastrous debate performance has caused all kinds of speculation regarding whether or not he will continue his election campaign for 2024.

Bill O’Reilly has his own theory.

“The people in charge of this are Barack Obama and Ron Klain,” O’Reilly tells Glenn Beck, noting that they've told Biden: “You can’t win. You cannot beat Trump, and he’s the devil, he’s evil. So if you don’t get out, you are helping evil.”

Meanwhile, he believes the first lady is fighting their suggestion.

“It’s his wife that’s making all the calls,” O’Reilly says. “And she is going ‘No way, no way we’re leaving, we’re fighting this to the end.’”

“The fight is now between the party elders and Jill Biden,” he adds.

However, he believes that Jill Biden will lose this fight.

“All Biden has to do is say 'I’m retiring for health reasons,' which you’re going to see, and 'I’m going to give my delegates to whomever the party wants,' and then Biden will be totally out of it and they’ll tell him to give the delegates to Kamala, to Newsom, to Whitmer, whatever,” O’Reilly explains.

Not only does O’Reilly believe that Biden’s clear mental decline is good enough reason to oust him, but he never had the support that Trump has in the first place.

“Biden’s support was thin to begin with. He doesn’t have a core support. It’s all hate Trump support,” he says. “So there aren’t many Democrats, if you believe the CBS poll, that care if Biden’s the nominee. They don’t have an emotional investment in Biden. They just want to see Trump lose.”

What Glenn is most concerned about is who is going to replace the president.

“Who do you think is most likely to replace him?” he asks O’Reilly.

“I will tell you who wants it,” he says. “Kamala wants it. Kamala’s not gonna go quietly into the night, and she’ll play the race card.”

O’Reilly believes Newsom and Whitmer are prime candidates as well.

“What about big Mike?” Glenn asks, referencing Michelle Obama.

“Obviously that would be the savior, right? But there isn’t any indication one way or the other that she wants to do it,” O’Reilly says.

