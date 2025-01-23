Why Biden’s pardons for Fauci, family, and the J6 committee may BACKFIRE

Former President Joe Biden spent his last days in office doing what he does best, which is, of course, nothing good for the American people.

Biden gave pre-emptive pardons to members of his family, Dr. Fauci, General Mark Milley, and January 6 committee members — allegedly to stop Trump from taking swift revenge on them.

“I don’t know about you, but I have a real problem with somebody giving people who work in the government blanket pardons for anything that they might have done wrong. That just doesn’t seem like American justice, and it doesn’t seem like a system where you could hold people accountable for what they’ve done wrong,” Glenn Beck of “The Glenn Beck Program” tells famed attorney Alan Dershowitz.

“If I were one of the people that Biden pardoned, I would be very upset. First of all, it makes it sound like they did something wrong, even if they didn’t, and second, it denies them their Fifth Amendment rights, so they can now be held in front of Congress and investigated completely,” Dershowitz tells Glenn.

“So I don’t think Biden did them any favors, and he also set a dangerous precedent,” Dershowitz continues. “I just don’t understand why Biden did that after violating his own promise to the American public when he said he wouldn’t pardon his own son.”

However, this might be a good thing for President Trump.

“For President Trump, it probably establishes a good precedent because he now has much more flexibility in his pardons he can issue,” Dershowitz explains.

“Look, the most important thing of many important things that President Trump said in his inauguration, one of them is that he wants to put an end to lawfare,” he continues. “If we can end lawfare, then we may see an end to these promiscuous use of pardons as well, because I think the pardons are seen as an antidote to lawfare.”

