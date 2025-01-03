Will California use bird flu to return to draconian COVID-era restrictions?

California Governor Gavin Newsom recently declared a state of emergency over the bird flu — and his “solution” is to give government agencies more money.

Newsom has passed a proclamation that ensures that government agencies have the resources and flexibility they need to respond quickly to the outbreak.

“Bill Gates warned us, and he strangely knows when these things are happening,” Glenn Beck of “The Glenn Beck Program” tells Liz Wheeler, noting that a Louisiana farmer has been hospitalized with respiratory illness related to the H5N1 infection.

The CDC believes the patient was likely exposed to the virus from a backyard flock, which could be the first time such a flock has been associated with the bird flu infection.

“We don’t know who gave the farmer the flu, but Gavin Newsom is about to spring into action,” Glenn says.

Wheeler, who lived in California when COVID-19 struck, finds the situation all too familiar.

“I’m a survivor,” Wheeler tells Glenn. “We weren’t allowed to go outside. I was sitting in a park on a hillside by my house — and when I say ‘park,’ I mean a grassy hill, not a playground — and a police officer on an ATV comes up to me and goes, ‘Ma’am, this park is closed.’ And I was like, ‘I’m just sitting here, there’s nobody else around,’ and he’s like, ‘Well, social distancing rules from Gavin.’”

Wheeler couldn’t help but let the officer know he was the only one violating the social distancing rules.

“I pointed that out to him, but he didn’t think it was amusing, as amusing as I did,” Wheeler laughs. “Although, I couldn’t really see because he had a mask on.”

“Gavin Newsom is the Justin Trudeau of America,” Glenn responds, adding, “The guy is a wannabe dictator.”

