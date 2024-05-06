INSANE new theory: Malaysian Airlines Flight 370 disappeared into a WORMHOLE

A decade ago, Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 disappeared without a trace. Now, conspiracy theories are swirling around what really happened that day.

One of those conspiracies claims that the flight’s disappearance was a cover up by our very own government — and investigative journalist Ashton Forbes not only believes this may be true but has some eyebrow-raising receipts.

In video footage that Forbes claims was leaked from within the government, a plane is seen disappearing into what may be a wormhole created by three rotating orbs.

When Forbes initially saw the footage in 2014, he ignored it like most people did.

“It’s only in 2023/2024 that we could even begin to understand that what we see there is potentially real because science on the public side is slowly catching up to these private defense contractors,” Forbes tells Glenn Beck, adding, “They know this stuff is real.”

Forbes also explains that there has been a $150,000 bounty for the potential hoaxer of the video to come forward — but no one has.

“Somebody didn’t make these with just one shot, it would have taken lots of time and effort to put these together. There’s not one discrepancy on a single frame in either video. No errors anywhere,” he says, noting that the video footage predates all commercial AI.

“I would argue that what we’re looking at there is the mouth of the wormhole,” he explains as he goes over the video footage. “If you want to think of it in layman’s terms, you’re ripping through the fabric of reality there.”

“This seems ridiculously unbelievable,” Glenn says.

While it’s possible the video is fake, Forbes has some good news if it’s real.

“I don’t want to give anybody false hope out there, what I do want to tell people is that if this is real, then free energy is real, and that will change our entire planet,” Forbes says, adding, “If you imagine the implications of free energy, you can see why they would hide this.”

