Could passengers have SAVED Iryna Zarutska?

Surveillance footage of the murder of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska in Charlotte, NC, reveals that the other passengers on the train didn’t help her until some time had passed — and Blaze media co-founder Glenn Beck doesn’t believe it’s his place to judge.

“I’m torn about how I feel about the people on the train because my first instinct is, they did nothing. They did nothing,” Glenn says.

“What would I have done? What would I want my wife to do in that situation?” Glenn asks.

However, after Glenn and BlazeTV host Stu Burguiere imagine their wives in the same situation, they realize it’s not their place to judge.

“It’s tough to put yourself in that situation. It’s very easy to watch a video on the internet and talk about your heroism. Like, everybody can do that very easily on Twitter,” Stu says.

“When you’re in a vehicle that doesn’t have an exit with a guy who just murdered someone in front of you, has dripping blood off of a knife that’s standing 10 feet away from you, 15 feet away from you, there is probably a different standard there that we should all kind of consider,” he continues.

“When I’m thinking of my wife, my advice to my wife would not be to jump into the middle of that situation at all costs,” Stu says.

While Glenn agrees, he does hope he himself would have taken action.

“I would hope that I would have gotten up and at least tried to help her, you know, help her up off the floor, at least be there with her as she’s seeing her life, you know, spill out in under a minute,” Glenn says.

“And that’s the other thing we have to keep in mind. This all happened so rapidly,” he adds. “A minute will seem like a very long period of time in that situation, but it’s a very short period of time in real life.”