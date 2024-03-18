'Dirty Jobs' host Mike Rowe sounds the alarm on the government's blatant attack on freelancers

As more and more Americans find ways to work for themselves, the government is doing everything in its power to make that nearly impossible.

Under the Corporate Transparency Act, small-business owners with fewer than 20 employees and less than $5 million in revenue will be forced to register with FinCEN — or face fines and potential jail time.

In addition to the new act, the U.S. Department of Labor has issued a final rule that will force companies to treat some workers as employees rather than less expensive independent contractors.

The rule is expected to increase labor costs, which would put more than 70 million American freelancers' work in serious jeopardy.

“It’s a big country, and there’s exceptions to every rule, but the number of people who were adversely affected prior to this versus the number of people who have now lost the freedom to work the way they want is mind boggling,” Mike Rowe of "Dirty Jobs" tells Glenn Beck.

“You want to set your own schedule? Forget it. You want to eat what you kill? Forget it,” he adds.

Glenn is infuriated.

“There’s no opportunity, none, to actually become something because the government has you so pigeonholed, and people just accept it,” Glenn says, adding, “I don’t want to live in that kind of country.”

