Don’t let rage blind you: A national divorce is a death wish

Over the last few months, Glenn Beck has heard many fed-up conservatives float the idea of a “national divorce.” After the slew of left-wing violence, including the murder of Charlie Kirk and the relentless attacks on ICE officers and facilities, he understands their frustration.

However, a national divorce or, more frankly, a civil war “must never be considered,” he says.

Before such talk gets picked up and circulated by the algorithmic powers that create trends by fueling rage, Glenn wants to ensure that his audience has it straight: A national divorce isn’t some new “season of television.” This is about “your life — your ordinary, miraculous, taken-for-granted life — ending.”

“Everything you grew up knowing, believing in, having, having the opportunity to have, be, do — over. It won’t change; it ends. That’s what civil war means,” Glenn warns.





Birthday parties, backyard barbecues, little league, school plays — all “gone,” he says.

“And it doesn’t come back with an election or a speech or a victory parade. It doesn’t come back at all,” he adds.

Our government is special, Glenn reminds: “A government of, for, and by the people has never been done before.”

The people carelessly throwing around the idea of civil war need to understand the reality of what they’re suggesting, he says. “It’s neighbors. It’s cul-de-sacs. It’s the grocery store and the gas station and the pharmacy. It’s the lights you never think about until they don’t turn on, the water you never worry about until it comes out brown, if it comes out at all.”

It means banks shut down, gas stations run dry, 911 call centers don’t answer, pharmacies board up, and grocery store shelves empty and aren’t restocked.

Too many people think their “side” will protect them, but “here’s the truth,” Glenn says: “Sides protect themselves, and both sides will ask you to prove your loyalty with things you promised yourself you would never, ever do. Good people, just like you, will do them because fear is a sculptor, and it carves away at conscience first.”

And then there are “the guests who arrive when a great house is on fire — the cartels, the opportunists, the foreign intelligence services, the war tourists with passports and GoPros.”

“They don’t choose sides. They just choose opportunities and openings,” Glenn warns. “And they open the opportunities you didn’t even know you had — your grid, your water plants, your data center, your port. And they don’t fly flags. They fly yours and then let you blame one another to fuel the fire.”

While “it is reasonable to ask, ‘What do we have in common anymore?’” our next questions should always be: “How can we find common ground? How can we understand each other?”

“Before you retweet bravado, count the cost of where we could be headed — and not in abstract numbers, but in faces: the old man on your street who needs oxygen, the single mom who works at night, the kid who just made the team, the clerk at the corner store,” Glenn urges.

“These are the times that try men’s souls. ... Those who stand today and do the hard work — God’s work of love and peacemaking and uniting and speaking the truth — they will be owed a thanks for generations to come. Turn down the algorithm, and turn up the conversation.”

