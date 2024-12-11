‘It will seal his fate’: Rand Paul GOES OFF on rumor that Biden will pardon Dr. Fauci

Rumors have begun circulating that President Biden will issue preemptive pardons for many people he believes Donald Trump will go after as president — including Dr. Anthony Fauci.

“It doesn’t seem like you could do that, but they’ll try it anyway,” Glenn Beck of “The Glenn Beck Program” tells guest Senator Rand Paul.

“I’ve sent referrals, criminal referrals, on Anthony Fauci twice to the Department of Justice without really a response. Merrick Garland hasn’t done his job; he’s probably been the most partisan attorney general we’ve ever had. I will send those referrals again if they preemptively pardon Anthony Fauci,” Paul explains.

“It will seal his fate as the architect, author, and godfather of the pandemic,” Paul continues. “He’s the one that funded it; he’s the one that funded the research in Wuhan; he’s the one that allowed the research not to be scrutinized.”

“There was a safety committee that was supposed to scrutinize dangerous research. It was set up because of fear of exactly this happening. There have been scientists talking about this for 20 years, worried that this is going to happen. Anthony Fauci sidestepped the safety committee and allowed this research to go on,” he explains.

“Then when it came forward that he had done it, he was like, ‘Oh, nothing to see here, we didn’t really do it. Oh, well, we funded EcoHealth, and they funded Wuhan, but oh, nothing to see here,’” he continues. “And then he had the gall to say it wasn’t gain-of-function and it wasn’t dangerous. That’s a lie.”

Which is why Paul doesn’t believe a presidential pardon will do much for Fauci at this point.

“If the president pardons him, I think it’ll just cement his role in history as being the architect of gain-of-function,” Paul tells Glenn, who believes that this is where Trump’s appointed FBI director, Kash Patel, can come in.

“I hope he releases just the raw evidence that has been gathered,” Glenn says. “You know, kind of like the Twitter files, where we can see all the stuff that has been classified that should be seen by the American people.”

“The FBI did do their job. They did a report, and they said that they thought COVID came from a lab, that the virus or the pandemic started with a lab leak, but they haven’t released their report. They’ve been told to declassify it,” Paul says, adding, “I truly believe Kash Patel will look at that.”

