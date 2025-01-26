Evil empire is coming down: Exposing WOLVES in the second Trump Era

Donald Trump has returned as the 47th president of the United States of America, but the fight to make America free again has just begun.

No one knows this better than Glenn Beck, who recently took the stage at Turning Point USA’s 2024 AmericaFest and explained how to figure out who’s really on the side of truth — and who’s a wolf in sheep's clothing.

“That was an evil empire they were building, and it will come down,” Glenn boomed to the audience. “We have to know who the good guys are, who the bad guys are, who’s actually on the team, and now that we have all of this popularity, suddenly Donald Trump is cool with everyone.”

“We have to make sure those who wear masks are not coming in and claiming to be part of this team, and they have no intention of being on the team,” he continued.

And some of those former Democrats, who as Glenn says are “cool” with Trump now, have already shown they mean it.

“People like Elon Musk and Tulsi and RFK, they were all on that other side, and then COVID began to wake them up, and they were like, ‘Oh, dear God,’” he explains. “‘I think I’m with the wrong crowd,’ and they slowly started to peel off from there, and now we have Donald Trump.”

But there are some who are already “on our side” who are questionable.

“We also have the RINOs, Mitch McConnell. The RINOs are in this as well,” Glenn explains before ending on a positive note.

“I want you to know that we live in an incredible country with incredible things just ahead of us. We have now, with this election, turned the page to an entirely new chapter. We’re like halfway through the book, and instead of putting ‘the end,’ we just said, ‘part two.’ But you get to write what this nation does,” he says.

“That’s an incredible opportunity and an incredible responsibility, but remember, all you have to do, all you have to do is believe. Truly believe. Not in magic but in the Republic and the things which she stands for,” he continues.

“You have to believe in the best of one another, you have to stand together to make sure evil does not creep in,” he says, adding, “We have had the power the whole time.”

