FBI agents PLANTED evidence at Trump Mar-a-Lago raid; judge postpones trial indefinitely

It doesn’t matter whether you hate or love Donald Trump. What’s being done to the former president by our government should disturb every single American.

Reports have revealed that FBI agents placed “cover sheets” onto allegedly classified documents found during its raid of Mar-a-Lago in order to make the photo they took of the documents far scarier.

The cover sheets indicated the highest levels of secrecy — and without question, the media then fell right in line and used the doctored evidence to slam Trump.

“This is never done,” Glenn Beck says, shocked.

Now, the federal judge presiding over Trump’s classified documents trial has delayed the trial indefinitely.

“They have postponed the document trial because they’ve said, ‘There are too many things here that don’t add up, there are too many things the FBI did that they never did nor should they have ever thought of doing,’” Glenn says, adding, “That is at best propaganda.”

Meanwhile, our envoy to Iran, Robert Malley, lost his top secret security clearance. According to whistleblowers, he allegedly transferred classified documents to his personal email account, downloaded the documents to his personal cell phone, and someone received them.

It’s now believed that a hostile cyber actor was able to gain access to those documents via his email and phone and obtained top secret information.

“These allegations have a substantial impact on our national security, and people should be held accountable, swiftly and strongly. But we’re not doing anything about him, we just downgraded his security clearance,” Glenn says.

“Are you kidding me? This guy is a spy for the Iranians. You’re trying Donald Trump, and you are using propaganda techniques to hype it up, and this guy, you won’t even tell the American people what we did,” he adds.







