Glenn Beck: Feds should give ZERO DOLLARS to NYC after Mamdani's latest stunt

Last week, the Supreme Court voted for the federal government’s ability to remove protections for citizens of Haiti and Syria — and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D) isn’t having it.

“We saw today the Supreme Court make a decision that is putting so many people’s lives in jeopardy. And I just came back from a rally with 1199 as I stood alongside a number of Haitian New Yorkers who are concerned about what this means for their status in our city,” Mamdani began in a video statement.

“And frankly, this city, the one that we love, is one that has been built by so many from so many different parts of the world. And that includes our Haitian brothers and sisters, our Syrian brothers and sisters. And we stand here ready to be in solidarity with all of those who are concerned by today’s decision,” he said.

“Now, what that means when it comes to our city is if you are worried about what this means for your status, if you’re worried about what this means for your family, I would encourage you to call our Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs hotline,” he added.

“Notice when the Supreme Court goes on their side, you absolutely must positively follow it. But if it doesn’t go their way, well, then they have all kinds of NGOs that come out of the woodwork to subvert,” Glenn comments.

“Is New York part of the United States or not? Because I’m fine with it. Cut it off ... not one federal dollar goes to New York City. I am fine with that,” he continues.

Glenn points out that behind Mamdani is a flag, but it’s not the American flag.

“I just saw a rainbow flag behind him ... so he’s got that flag,” Glenn says, explaining that the mayor is threatening “rebellion.”

And President Donald Trump appears to be taking notice.

“The Communists are finally making their move. I’ve been waiting and preparing for this for a long time,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

“I mean, that makes me happy,” Glenn adds.

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