Former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino on near-assassination of Trump: 'They basically let him get shot'

Dan Bongino – former Secret Service agent turned conservative political commentator – was sounding the alarm on the problems with the Secret Service “decades ago.”

He even wrote a book about it: “Protecting the President: An Inside Account of the Troubled Secret Service in an Era of Evolving Threats.”

“You're going to think, ‘Gosh, did he write this 10 minutes ago?’ No, I wrote it 10 years ago,” he tells Glenn Beck, shedding light on the longevity of the internal issues within the Secret Service.

Back in August of 2023, Bongino warned on his show that he was receiving “information from high-ranking Secret Service sources” regarding “the minimal security posture applied to Donald Trump.”

But when he predicted “that Donald Trump was likely going to be hurt or killed,” the mainstream media “attacked [him] as a conspiracy theorist.”

Those same people who falsely call themselves journalists are now eating their words, as Bongino’s hypothesis was proven correct on July 13.

“You have inside connections,” says Glenn. “Does your gut tell you this is just more of the same incompetence times a thousand or is something nefarious going on?”

“I can tell you the level of incompetence leads naturally to the second question; you're not crazy to ask it,” Bongino responds.

As for the “stunning” incompetence, however, Bongino has some questions.

“Why was President Trump on ... what we would call the X? Why was he out on the podium at all” considering they “knew there was a threat up to an hour out, potentially 18 minutes out?” he asks, adding that “there is absolutely zero chance the command post did not get information that they were working a suspicious male surveilling the outside of the perimeter with a rangefinder.”

“They just let the line-of-site threat exist, and the countersurveillance vulnerability assessment — which is a piece of paperwork the countersurveillance team looks at — will show that they knew that was a vulnerability and yet they did nothing about it,” he continues. “They basically let him get shot.”

As for that document, “They’re going to claim it’s classified,” says Bongino, but “it’s not.”

The Secret Service has also given other excuses to justify their actions, such as it was “too hot,” the “roof was sloped,” and that they manned the building from inside on the first floor.

To hear Bongino’s response to those rationalizations, watch the clip above.

