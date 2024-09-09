‘Why do we have an FBI?’: Georgia school shooter was on FBI’s radar months before attack

Not surprisingly, the shooter behind the Apalachee High School shooting was on the FBI’s radar.

A day after Colt Gray was charged with murder, the father of the 14-year-old shooter was charged with four counts of manslaughter, two counts of second-degree murder, and eight counts of cruelty to children.

“My first thought was crimes that the son commits, you don’t hold the father for. Crimes of the father, you don’t hold on the son. That was my first reaction, like what are we doing?” Glenn Beck asks.

The charges came after it was revealed that the father purchased an AR-15 style rifle to give to his son as a Christmas gift last year.

“I got my first gun from my grandfather when I was like, 12,” Glenn comments in disbelief, adding, “Now I’m thinking to myself, this is another way to get guns.”

However, the case is more complicated than meets the eye, as authorities reportedly visited the pair before the father gifted his son the gun after receiving tips about online school shooting threats.

“This is the information that the FBI had months before the shooting,” Glenn says, noting that the mother has a lengthy rap sheet, including abuse of her children. The shooter’s aunt, Annie Brown, also told the Washington Post that her nephew was struggling with mental health issues and had been “begging for help from everyone around him.”

“So I want to ask. Why do we have an FBI? Why do we have one? You know they’re spying on us illegally for our own safety, but I don’t think it is for our safety, you know, cause they’re not protecting us,” he says, explaining that many of the shooters who carried out mass shootings were also already on the FBI’s radar.

“FBI missed signals in four mass shootings. What the hell are they doing?” Glenn asks.

