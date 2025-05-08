‘Get behind me, Satan!’ — Glenn Beck reacts to Zuckerberg’s new ‘AI friends’

Depression, anxiety, substance abuse, and suicide are rampant these days, especially among youth. Studies have shown time and time again that these issues are largely due to social isolation, thanks to society’s addiction to social media that keeps us glued to our screens instead of engaging with others in person.

Thank goodness Meta CEO and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has a solution to the “loneliness epidemic” he’s played a key role in creating: AI friends!

What could go wrong?

In a recent podcast interview with Dwarkesh Patel, Zuckerberg said, “The average American has, I think, it's fewer than three friends ... and the average person has demand for meaningfully more. ... There are all these things that are better about kind of physical connections when you can have them, but the reality is that people just don't have the connection, and they feel more alone.”

AI friends, he argued, could fill that gap.

Glenn Beck’s response? “Get behind me, Satan!”

“From the people who brought you 'Kill yourself because you've been on Facebook too much' brings you new AI friends,” he mocks.

Co-host Stu Burguiere cites a study that assessed how much social interaction dropped between 2003 and 2023 in each age group. “Every single group has massive drops. ... Ages 15-to-24-year-olds, 35% down,” he says.

Zuckerberg’s suggestion to cure this epidemic, however, is to essentially imbibe more of the same poison that landed us in this predicament in the first place.

Is he really that stupid?

Glenn says no. He’s not stupid; he’s disguising his ill intentions by wrapping them in a “beautiful, shiny package” of false concern for others’ loneliness.

“Let me be crystal clear — AI cannot, must not, and will never be your friend,” he warns, “and if you buy into that fantasy, you're opening a door to a world of manipulation, isolation, and control that make some of the darkest days of history look pretty tame.”

To hear Glenn’s predictions about the damage AI friends will do to the human psyche and spirit, watch the clip above.

