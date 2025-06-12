Glenn Beck announces an exciting new project

About a year ago, Glenn Beck began feeling an unease creep in when he prayed.

“I looked at everything that I was doing; I looked at my business; I looked at how we were doing things. … I looked at everything,” he says. But try as he might, he “couldn’t make sense” of this growing sensation that something “[wasn’t] right.”

One day, it suddenly became clear to him: “It’s not just one thing that you're looking for, it's everything — everything is wrong.”

“Not meaning that we're doing something wrong,” he clarifies. “It just means the time is over for many things. … Everything is going to change.”

“I’ve been soul-searching now for a long time,” he says. “Today, I’m announcing a new chapter for me.”

“When I first formulated what would become TheBlaze, it was 2009-2010, and Barack Obama was surrounding himself with the Marxist radicals — people who were former revolutionaries, people that were Islamicists,” he reflects.

Glenn warned back then that in the coming days we would see “the socialist, the communist, the Islamist, and the anarchist … work together — not because they love each other but because they share a common enemy: the West.”

He cautioned his audience about the order in which violence would come: “Israel would be the first target, then Europe, and then the violence would cascade and come here to America.”

Although few took his warnings seriously, we’re now living out Glenn’s exact predictions.

But it’s not all bad news. We’re also living in a time when the mainstream media has become the legacy media — replaced by independent journalists and bold podcasters who tell the truth the establishment tries to hide. Following his departure from Fox News, Glenn became one of the pioneers who sparked this new media movement — a movement that heavily impacted the last election and has forever changed the news landscape.

He looks at Blaze Media today, which was in many ways built and maintained by his faithful audience, and says “mission accomplished.”

But that doesn’t mean that Blaze Media has peaked. “I know what they're working on, and the Blaze is going to continue to grow and expand,” says Glenn.

However, Glenn’s personal focus is shifting.

But not to worry — "The Glenn Beck Program" will continue, "stronger than ever."

This is “not a departure from the mission at the Blaze but an expansion of it, because while we have cracked the back, I think, of the corporate media, there's another system that is just as broken, just as corrupted, just as dangerous, and that is education,” he says.

“It is my mission now, I believe, in the next chapter of my life to do for American education what we did to legacy media,” he explains. “What I'm building is something new — an expansion. It is a mission designed to spark a renaissance in how we teach and understand American history and civics and faith and service.”

To hear more about what’s on the horizon, watch the clip above.

Editor's note: The title has been changed for clarity.

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.