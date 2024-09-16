Glenn Beck REACTS to second assassination attempt – 'a miracle in the darkest of ways'

“You want to talk about a banana republic gang? We're here,” sighs Glenn Beck, who’s sickened that we’ve witnessed yet another attempt on Donald Trump’s life.

When it comes to the first assassination attempt by Thomas Matthew Crooks, Glenn says, “God saved him.”

“God may have saved him from this one as well, but this one was a miracle in the darkest of ways,” he says.

On Sunday at approximately 1:30 p.m., shots rang out at the Trump International Golf Club in Florida where Trump was golfing when a Secret Service agent spotted the barrel of a gun pointing out from the bushes toward the course. He then fired in the direction of the gunman, who immediately fled, leaving behind a sniper’s nest, complete with an AK-47, backpacks containing ceramic plates, and a GoPro camera.

Ryan Wesley Routh, the suspect in the apparent assassination attempt, was later detained in Martin County, which is about an hour’s drive from the golf course. He is currently in jail awaiting his trial.

Highly suspicious, Glenn lists out several questions that the state-run media won’t:

- YouTube www.youtube.com

“Why would you have [a GoPro camera] unless you were planning on recording it so your deeds would live forever?” he asks rhetorically. “Now, my question is: Is there anything else already recorded on the GoPro? Is there maybe a statement because why would you record your deeds without recording a message for all to hear?”

If there was some kind of manifesto, would the public even be allowed to see it though?

To hear more of Glenn’s reaction regarding Routh’s son, his criminal history, and the ongoing investigation, watch the clip above.

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.