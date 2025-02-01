Glenn Beck REACTS to tragic DC plane crash and government intel failures

When he first got the news that a commercial airliner collided mid-air with a military helicopter, killing all 67 passengers aboard both flights, Glenn Beck’s first reaction was one of heartbreak.

“Pray for the families and the rescue workers. It is horrible,” he sighs.

His second reaction was that as tragic as this is, it’s not really that surprising given the state of our government.

While we have yet to discover the exact cause of the tragic plane crash, one thing cannot be denied: “Our government is out of control.”

“We all know this,” says Glenn, pointing to the handling of the COVID pandemic, our botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, and the Pentagon losing billions of dollars and failing multiple audits as just a handful of examples.

“Everything over the last few decades has revealed incompetence, graft, stupidity, waste, and, I think, intentional sabotage of our nation's will, wealth, and reputation,” he says. “This is why Donald Trump was elected.”

But Trump hasn’t been in office long enough for his policy changes to take full effect. Even though he immediately signed an executive order banning Biden’s DEI hiring initiatives at the FAA, which Blaze Media exposed in its documentary “Countdown to the Next Aviation Disaster,” reform takes time.

“We have many dark days ahead of us, but then if we allow this administration to do what they promised, the clouds will break, and it will be morning in America again, and we will be able to write a new chapter,” Glenn encourages.

For now though, “We are in the thick of it” — and not just as it relates to the FAA.

Glenn points out that our intelligence agencies are rotten to the core.

“These agencies were supposed to be on the front line of our defense, keeping us safe from foreign threats, working in the shadows to protect the freedoms that we all take for granted. That was the idea ... but it changed somewhere along the way. The people we trusted to defend our Constitution and rule of law started seeing the American people — the very people they swore to protect — as the enemy,” says Glenn.

“We watched intelligence officials interfere with the elections. They buried stories that were inconvenient for the powerful; they targeted sitting presidents; they excused other sitting presidents; and if you spoke out against it, those people became a target,” he condemns.

Besides Donald Trump, nobody knows this better than Tulsi Gabbard — a celebrated combat veteran and “rising star in Washington,” who overnight became a “threat that had to be destroyed” when she started to “question the political machine.”

To hear Glenn’s commentary on Tulsi Gabbard — “a proven warrior” he calls her — watch the clip above.

