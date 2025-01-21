Glenn Beck REACTS to Trump’s inaugural speech, including the two parts that 'gravely disturbed' him

It’s been years since the American people have heard a genuinely good speech from their current president, but yesterday, Donald J. Trump broke the dry spell during his inaugural address that ushered in America’s “golden age.”

Glenn Beck, who watched the speech live from Washington, D.C., shares his initial reaction to Trump’s first speech as the 47th president of the United States.





“A good, focused speech for this president. He really stayed on target,” Glenn begins.

“He eviscerated the policies” of the Biden administration. “The courage to say that with those eyes right behind you, I thought was remarkable,” he adds, referring to the glowering and dagger-staring of the Bidens, Kamala Harris, Barack Obama, and the Clintons, who were seated behind Trump.

Given that the president expressed his intentions to “completely and totally reverse this betrayal of our people” and declared that “America's decline is over,” one would expect nothing less than death stares from the former regime.

On top of stating his intentions to reverse the Biden administration’s disastrous policies and turn America in a new direction, Trump also made a point to give glory to God, Glenn points out.

Reflecting on his near assassination, Trump declared, “My life was saved for a reason. I was saved by God to make America great again.”

Later in his speech, he added, “We will not forget our country. We will not forget our Constitution. And we will not forget our God.”

Trump also called his inauguration “liberation day” — “the language of a real revolution,” praises Glenn.

The speech was also punctuated by a long list of executive orders, involving only recognizing “two genders — male and female,” moving forward with oil drilling, taking back the Panama Canal, closing our borders, and ending DEI, the Green New Deal, and censorship, among many others.

During this part of Trump’s speech, Glenn was reminded of “Reagan [in his 1981 inaugural speech] putting the world on notice and saying, ‘The era of big government is over; government is not the answer, it's the problem.”’

Given that “the entire world was watching,” Glenn thinks that Trump’s speech was exactly what it needed to be.

However, there were two parts of the address that “gravely disturbed” Glenn.

When the president declared that “the United States will once again consider itself a growing nation, one that increases our wealth [and] expands our territory,” Glenn was taken aback.

“I've never heard a president ever utter these words before,” he admits.

‘’’Expands our territory’? We have always been a country that does not take the spoils of war, so I know he doesn't mean it through war, but what is the expanding of our territory that he is confident in?” he asks, noting that this could mean the Panama Canal, Greenland, Canada, or a combination of these.

He was also surprised at the president’s mention of pursuing "our manifest destiny.”

“I'm not sure the president knows the real history of manifest destiny, but that's where America went wrong in the 1820s and '30s,” says Glenn.

“Manifest destiny is different than divine providence; in fact, it is the opposite of divine providence. Divine providence is do the things that the Lord asks you to do, and doors will be opened for you; manifest destiny is we're here because God wants us here, we're taking it no matter what,” he explains.

To hear more of Glenn’s analysis, watch the clip above.

