Glenn Beck shocked as John Fetterman threatens Democrats over anti-Israel stance

For years, John Fetterman was viewed by many conservatives, including Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck, as a “Marxist” whose politics were too far left to be taken seriously.

But as the Democratic Party grows increasingly negative toward our ally Israel, the Pennsylvania senator is shockingly emerging as one of its most outspoken dissenters — warning that he would leave the party if its anti-Israel stance became official.

Glenn is shocked, calling Fetterman “one of the most honest people in the Senate.”

“I can’t believe I’m saying that,” he says, adding that he “may be the best Democrat out there now.”

“I think he’s one of the most interesting men in America,” he continues. “Yesterday, he warned the Democratic Party that he will leave the party officially if it turns its back on Israel. And that comes because yesterday 100 House Democrats voted against sending more aid to Israel.”

“He said, ‘If our party ever becomes — and just makes it official — the anti-Israel party, that’s when I would have to leave because,’ listen to this, ‘that has become moral clarity for me,’” he adds.

Fetterman also said his “long-term concern” with the Democratic Party has been wondering if it is going “to back away and turn their back on Israel.”

“You look at the kinds of individuals that are winning our recent primaries. It’s becoming more anti-Israel and hostile to pro-Israel people,” he quotes.

“This is John Fetterman,” Glenn says, shocked. “Do you remember what we all said about John Fetterman when he was being elected?”

“And I don’t mean about, you know, the brain damage. I mean about, I had always heard he was a Marxist,” he adds.

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