Glenn Beck’s viral warning on Democrat mutiny video gets Trump repost — now he lays out 4-point action plan

On November 18, six Democrat lawmakers released a short online video titled "Don't Give Up the Ship,” in which they encouraged service members and intelligence personnel to reject “illegal orders” from the Trump administration.

While the video posited that the administration “is pitting our uniformed military and intelligence community professionals against American citizens” and acting in ways that threaten the Constitution, it did not substantiate its claims with any evidence or examples of illegal orders, leading many — President Trump included — to call it sedition.

When Glenn Beck got wind of the scandal, he posted the following, which President Trump then reposted.

Today on “The Glenn Beck Program,” Glenn expounded on his warning, urging the need for four actions to be immediately taken to prevent the unraveling of our republic.

1. Congress must censure the mutinous 6

“If lawmakers can publicly encourage military resistance without consequence, then Congress has surrendered its moral authority. You cannot police the executive branch; you can't oversee the intelligence agencies; you can't demand transparency if you cannot police your own members,” says Glenn, calling censure necessary “constitutional maintenance.”

“If Congress refuses to [discipline the lawmakers who made the video], then the precedent remains, and it gets worse. And history shows us no nation survives a politicized military — ever.”

2. Pentagon must publicly reaffirm: 'We obey the president’s lawful orders'

The military has to “restate the chain of command publicly and immediately. The joint chiefs don't need a press conference; they don't need hearings. They just need to say the United States armed forces obey all lawful orders of the president," says Glenn.

“That's the firewall between an American republic and every failed nation in history.”

3. SCOTUS must slam the door on Boasberg’s secret spying precedent — immediately

Glenn urges the “the judiciary, especially the Supreme Court: Close the door on the Boasberg case” immediately.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg “opened a door that is so dangerous,” says Glenn, by approving secret grand jury subpoenas and gag orders in the 2022-2023 Arctic Frost investigation — launched by the FBI and special counsel Jack Smith to probe Trump allies' efforts to overturn the 2020 election — that let the executive branch seize phone records from at least nine Republican senators without any notice to Congress for over a year.

“No judge — no matter how noble his intentions — has the authority to rewrite the separation of powers. If one branch can secretly spy on another, then you have no checks and balances. You have a surveillance government,” says Glenn, insisting that the Supreme Court must “intervene.”

“If they don't, this is the new normal,” he warns.

4. If media and elites stay silent, the American people must stand up and demand consequences

“In a functioning republic, this is supposed to be where the media steps in. This is where the cultural leaders, the voices — left, right, center — stop obsessing over clickbait and start explaining to the people what just happened, why it's unprecedented, why it matters, [and] how we as citizens need to respond,” says Glenn.

But as of now, that’s not happening in media, academia, or Hollywood.

The reason for their silence, says Glenn, is “because America's cultural class no longer sees its role as the guardian of the republic” but rather as “guardians of ideology.”

If their failure continues, it’s the role of the American people to “step in,” Glenn says.

In order to do that, citizens must put aside their political beliefs and party affiliations and focus on the big picture.

“This is about whether the military stays under civilian authority, whether our adversaries overseas are given the indication that we are ripe for the taking. This is about judges that want to erase the separation of powers. … Most importantly, this is about whether your children will inherit a functioning republic,” Glenn says.

“You don't riot; you don't panic; you don't despair. We are headed into Thanksgiving. Give thanks for the crosses that we bear; give thanks because our liberty, our freedom — should we decide to keep it — will be more valuable to us. But you should call your representatives. … You need to demand transparency; you need to insist on consequences.”

Rage, division, and apathy, Glenn warns, will get us nowhere. The answer is “citizenship.”

“If we sleep through this, the system will break — guaranteed. But if you wake up, stand up, and insist on boundaries, eventually it will happen.”

To hear more of Glenn’s encouragement and analysis, watch the clip above.

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.