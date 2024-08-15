Glenn ENRAGED at CNN’s latest lie about Trump/Musk interview: 'The media is going to do Donald Trump a favor'

The mainstream media continues its smear campaign against Donald Trump — this time by taking a segment from Trump and Musk’s wildly viral X Spaces interview out of context to suggest that the duo made light of nuclear war.

Which, of course, is an insidious lie.

Glenn Beck, who watched the entire interview and understands the full context of Trump and Musk’s statements, was infuriated when he heard how CNN tried to suggest that Trump is a proponent of nuclear war when the exact opposite is true.

“I want to play one exchange that was kind of classic [Donald Trump],” said CNN’s Dana Bash, who then played the following 10-second clip:

Musk: “Hiroshima and Nagasaki were bombed, but now they’re, they’re like full cities again."

Trump: “Right, well that’s great.”

Musk: “So it’s really not something that, you know —”

Trump: “That’s great.”

Musk: “So it’s, it’s not as scary as people think basically.”

After the clip, Bash accused the duo of “suggesting that what happened almost 80 years ago ... the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki,” is “okay” and that they were “trying to blow off the impact of [nuclear war].”

Lies.

So what’s the truth?

“Donald Trump is truly terrified of nuclear war,” Glenn corrects. “He understands that it’s the end of the world if we have nuclear war.”

In his interview with Musk, Trump “warned maybe seven times — ‘we cannot get into nuclear war,”’ Glenn recounts, adding that “his main point was that nuclear war is on the horizon, and it cannot be an option.”

So what were Trump and Musk actually talking about when they broached the subject of Hiroshima and Nagasaki?

They were conversing about nuclear electricity generation and how it gets a bad rap because it’s associated with nuclear war, which Musk said himself is “very bad.”

Musk compared nuclear electricity generation with mining to show that the former has far fewer deaths and injuries than the latter, making it a safer way to generate energy.

“It’s underrated as an electricity source, and I think it’s something that’s worth reconsidering,” he told Trump, who agreed and added that the practice has “a branding problem” because of the horrors it’s associated with.

This is the point when Hiroshima and Nagasaki came up.

Trump, expanding on why nuclear electricity generation leaves a bad taste in people’s mouths, said: “When you see what happened in Japan where they say, ‘You won't be able to go on the land for about 3,000 years’ and in Russia ... they say that in 2,000 years people will start to occupy the land again. You know, you realize it's pretty bad.”

To that Musk replied, “It’s actually not that bad. After Fukushima happened in Japan, like people were asking me in California, you know, are we worried about like a nuclear cloud coming from Japan. I'm like no, that's crazy. It's actually, it's not even dangerous in Fukushima. I actually flew there and ate locally grown vegetables on TV to prove it. ... You know Hiroshima and Nagasaki were bombed, but now they're like full cities again, so it's really not something that, you know, it's not — it's not as scary as people think basically.”

“So was he trying to excuse and say what happened 80 years ago was not so bad? Is that what Donald Trump was talking about? Is that what Elon Musk was talking about?” asks Glenn. “No, not at all.”

Glenn speculates that this "Goebbels-style propaganda” is going to backfire and “do Donald Trump a favor.”

To hear more of his commentary, watch the clip above.

