Harley-Davidson went WOKE — it’s up to us stop other American icons from doing the same

If there’s one company you’d expect to be exploding with hardcore American values, it’s the famed, American made, tough guy motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson.

Which is why Glenn Beck was absolutely shocked when filmmaker Robby Starbuck exposed Harley-Davidson, among others, for DEI-related policies that flew directly in the face of what being an American means.

“There used to be a time when we took pride in the maintenance of America, the maintenance of American heritage,” Glenn says. “It’s exactly what it was: American heritage. American brands like John Deere, Tractor Supply, Ford, Chevrolet, Indian, and Harley-Davidson.”

“We protected their legacy. We worked on their products in the fields, in our home, garages,” he continues, adding, “There was no agenda here outside of pure American greatness.”

Now, these companies are being infiltrated by people who “get their marching orders from people like Larry Fink at Black Rock” — which becomes obvious when you see what they’ve been supporting.

Harley-Davidson not only got behind the “equality act,” which would allow men into girls bathrooms, sports, and locker rooms, but the company funded an all-ages Pride event that featured a rage room next to the drag queen story time.

In addition, 1800 employees had to finish a virtual training on how to become LGBTQ+ allies, and the CEO signed the CEO action for diversity and inclusion pledge — making February and March “months of inclusion.”

White male employees were sent to a white male-only diversity training program, and the company itself is attempting to lower the number of white suppliers and employees it has.

While the company has apologized and is now walking back its leftist agenda, Glenn believes it's up to Americans to remind these companies of why they’re here and what they stand for.

“Do yourself a favor, do your country a favor. Reconnect your children to the basics of what American products are, what made them so great, why 'American Made' is more than just a slogan,” Glenn says.

“It represents the weary men and women working in factories, in small towns, all across middle America, who are trying to give their kids a better life,” he continues. “Teach your kids that getting their hands dirty is a good thing, something fought, bled, and sweat for has meaningful value.”

“And that’s who we are as Americans. It benefits the family. It supports the community. It spreads that beloved American brand all over the country and the world. That connection goes all the way to the top of the corporate boardroom, that connection that you have, that power that that spirit creates, that’s what globalists fear most.”

