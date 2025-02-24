Introducing Majorana 1: Microsoft's computer chip that uses a NEW STATE of MATTER to unlock inconceivable power

Last week, Microsoft dropped a bombshell report that Glenn Beck says is possibly the biggest news in his lifetime: Another type of matter has been discovered.

“Listen to this sentence,” says Glenn, reading from Microsoft’s report. “Most of us grew up learning there are three main types of matter: solid, liquid, and gas. Today that has all changed. After nearly a 20-year pursuit, we've created an entirely new state of matter, unlocked by a new class of materials: topoconductors.”

Topological conductors have allowed Microsoft to harness and control the "Majorana" particle, which was first predicted to exist by Italian theoretical physicist Ettore Majorana in 1937. Until last year, though, the particle has been inaccessible.

After just one year of using topoconductors to manipulate Majorana particles, Microsoft has developed Majorana 1: “the world’s first quantum chip powered by a new topological core architecture” that will revolutionize computing (and life) as we know it.

Glenn explored the implications of Majorana 1 in his latest op-ed.

“If today’s best supercomputers are like an Olympic sprinter, quantum computers are like teleportation — and we’re on the verge of plugging artificial intelligence into that system,” he wrote.

On a recent episode of “The Glenn Beck Program,” Glenn went into more depth about what this latest breakthrough could mean for the world.

“Everything has changed,” he says.

“If they could put that one chip in your phone, it would make your phone as powerful as the best supercomputer with a server farm the size of the planet Earth,” he explains.

While it’s unlikely that such technology will be put into cell phones or really any place where the average person can access it, Majorana 1 will nonetheless have a huge impact on the everyday person.

Glenn gives an example of how the chip could be used: “You'll be able to say, ‘Look, I need airplanes to be absolutely the most fuel-efficient; I don't care what the fuel is; you invent new fuel, too. I need it to be a quarter of the weight of an airplane, carry more passengers, and I want it to travel at 9,000 miles an hour. … Give me the materials and tell me how to make that plane.”

“Boom — 10 minutes later, you have the design of not just the plane but the materials and the fuel.”

While that scenario sounds great, there is, as always, potential for extraordinary darkness.

If, for example, one were to inquire about how to cure cancer, the technology might say, “Why cure cancer? I'll just redesign the human so it never gets cancer.”

“That's the kind of game-changing scenario that we're looking at in the next five years,” says Glenn.

To hear more of Glenn’s analysis and predictions for the future, watch the clip above.

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.