Was the January 6 DNC ‘pipe bomb’ PLANTED by the Secret Service or FBI?

As the 2024 presidential election looms closer, more information regarding January 6, 2021 — dubbed an “insurrection” by the left — continues to be exposed almost four years later.

In newly released security footage from outside the DNC headquarters that fateful day, more questions about the day’s timeline have been raised. The footage shows a man with a bag getting out of a police vehicle and walking off camera in the direction where a “pipe bomb” was found just minutes later.

Glenn Beck is concerned as to what this might mean.

“That’s kind of a big deal. I mean, that’s earth-shattering,” he says before asking Blaze News investigative journalist Steve Baker what he thinks.

While Baker doesn’t believe it’s proof that the man set a bomb down, he says that “it does make us ask questions, and it makes us question the FBI directly.”

“The FBI can solve this for us today if they will release the DNC’s own security cameras. Their own security cameras are aimed and focused on exactly that spot where the bomb was placed, but they have never released that to the public,” Baker explains.

“If you’re forced to take a leap of faith,” Glenn responds, “and you look at all of the evidence, it is circumstantial, but it is pretty good. Especially when the DNC has that video and won’t release it. Why wouldn’t you release the video?”

Because there was also protocol in place to make sure the grounds were swept for suspicious activity, this makes the video footage of the man carrying a bag to that exact spot potentially more damning.

“Somehow, someway, 15 minutes before it was discovered, we see a guy getting out of a car, bag in his hand, he walks over that direction into that, it’s a blind spot in the camera coverage from the CCTV, because they moved it,” Baker says.

“This takes us into a whole new territory if it is true,” Glenn adds.

