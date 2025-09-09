Jasmine Crockett repeats ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ lines — but even Democrats are sick of it

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) is running out of anti-Trump material, as she can’t seem to stop regurgitating the old Democrat talking points. She told California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom on “This is Gavin Newsom” that D.C. is now “very dystopian.”

“It’s funny because I used to watch ‘The Handmaid’s Tale,’ and I can’t, right? I never finished, and I can’t watch it because it is too close to reality. And so, what we’re seeing is this militarization, and obviously it started in your state. That was kind of the testing grounds,” Crockett said.

“Going to your state, going to a black woman mayor’s city first, and now we are in yet another black woman-led city and taking over. And to me it goes, again, to the level of racism and hate that is constantly spewed out of this administration,” she added.

“What a stunning choice,” BlazeTV host Stu Burguiere tells Blaze media co-founder Glenn Beck on “The Glenn Beck Program.” “That’s like M. Night Shyamalan. I would never expect her to go to a racial claim,” he comments.

“Would you consider potentially putting together a fundraiser for the Democrats to come up with another literary reference than ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’? Like, is it possible we could get them a different book just so they could say that title of it?” he asks.

“Now,” he continues, “I know Jasmine Crockett, of course, is so stupid, she couldn’t even act like she read the book. She only said she was watching the Hulu show. But still, can we get them some reference other than ‘The Handmaid’s Tale?’”

“They’re already doing it,” Glenn warns, noting that the Democrats have realized an error in their language.

“The DNC has now blacklisted terms that they don’t want any of their people using. Now, tell me what these terms have in common — blacklisted terms: privilege, violence (as in environmental violence), dialoguing, triggering, othering, microaggression, holding space, body-shaming, subverting norms, systems of oppression, cultural appropriation, the Overton Window, existential threat to the climate, existential threat to democracy, existential threat to the economy, radical transparency, stakeholders, the unhoused, food insecurity, housing insecurity, people who immigrated, birthing person, cisgender, deadnaming, heteronormative, patriarchy, LGBTQIA+, BIPOC, allyship, incarcerated people, and involuntary confinement,” Glenn reads.

“Those are the words that the Democrats are now telling their people, ‘Don’t use any of these words.’ Those are the words that they forced everybody to use. So they are reading from a new book,” he says, adding, “They’re just burning their own book.”

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.