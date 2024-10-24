Lawsuit against FBI for ‘Kneel Team Six’ scandal reveals just how deep the FBI's support of BLM went in 2020

For those who don’t know, “Kneel Team Six” is a term used for a group of FBI agents, some of whom are female, who took a knee during a BLM riot in Washington, D.C., on June, 4, 2020. Apparently, these agents were kneeling as a de-escalation tactic.

However, a lawsuit from the Heritage Foundation's Project Oversight Committee has since uncovered that their kneeling had nothing to do with de-escalation at all.

In fact, they weren’t just kneeling. They were kneeling “in a celebratory manner,” “pumping their fists,” “cheering,” and were “basically part of the riot.”

The Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project Executive Director Mike Howell ( @MHowellTweets ) joined “The Glenn Beck Program” to share what has been discovered so far.

“The FBI is supposed to be our top legal arm in this country, and here they are in the midst of the country burning down in front of everyone’s eyes kneeling in solidarity with the rioters,” said Howell.

“We sued the FBI for documents surrounding this incident back in 2020, and what we found and released yesterday is that it wasn’t just this isolated incident of some liberal sect of the FBI. No, it was approved and sanctioned by the FBI brass,” Howell explained.

The FBI “basically tried claiming that this is a ‘de-escalation move’ and that it wasn’t an act of partisan solidarity,” which Howell called “completely ridiculous.”

Making matters worse is the fact that some of the agents on “Kneel Team Six” were “rewarded with promotions” following the incident and praised by Director Christopher Wray.

Others received gift cards as a reward.

“You don’t get a gift card as a reward if you get shot as an FBI agent, and they’re giving them out to people who are taking the side publicly of the criminals,” Howell told Glenn.

Many people have seen the actual video footage of the kneeling agents because it went viral on social media. However, now the video is “mysteriously gone.”

“Why would a viral video on TikTok go missing if the FBI didn’t ask for it to go missing?” asked Howell, adding that the entire ordeal “screams of a cover-up."

To hear more about the scandal, watch the clip above.

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.