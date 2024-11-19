Liberals are FURIOUS that these two mainstream news anchors just met with Trump at Mar-a-Lago

MSNBC’s audience has “dropped by half in the last ten days,” and now it’s probably going to drop even more when viewers learn what two of the network's top hosts did last week.

Joe Scarborough of “Morning Joe” and his co-host and wife, Mika Brzezinski, traveled to Mar-a-Lago for a “personal sit-down with the president-elect” — the man they’ve been calling Hitler for years.

What could possibly inspire such a strange meeting?

Glenn Beck and Stu Burguiere discuss the possibilities.

According to Scarborough and Brzezinski, they met with Trump in an effort to “restart communications.”

“We have been as clear as we know how in expressing our deep concerns about President Trump's actions and words in the coarsening of the public debate,” Brzezinski said on yesterday’s show. “But for nearly 80 million Americans, election denialism, public trials, and January 6 were not as important as the issues that moved them to send Donald Trump back to the White House with their vote.”

“Joe and I realized it’s time to do something different,” she added.

“Something different” apparently meant consorting with the fascist enemy who they’ve sworn repeatedly will destroy this country.

Stu proposes an idea: Perhaps they’ve realized the only “rational human thing to do” is to acknowledge that despite pushing the “Donald Trump is a fascist" narrative, the majority of Americans still “voted for him.” Maybe the meeting was their effort to “try and understand” the other side.

Glenn isn’t as optimistic.

They’re “just desperate to hold on,” he says, pointing out that MSNBC is currently up for sale. They’re just “desperate to not lose [their] gig.”

“But why would that help you?” asks Stu.

“There's only two options here: One is the host you love is meeting with Hitler. The other option is they've been lying to you the entire time. Why would you ever watch that show again in either circumstance?” he wonders.

“It will [hurt viewership],” Glenn agrees, “but you are trying to inject logic into this.”

“Is it possible they actually really do believe their rhetoric this whole time, and they think Trump is actually going to pull them off the air and so they're trying to get on his good side to prevent that?” Stu then asks.

“No,” says Glenn. “We honestly thought if we lost, our time would be marked,” but “I never would have gone, ‘You know, I need to see Kamala.”’

“But you’re not a horrible human being, so you’re not understanding their situation exactly,” says Stu.

To hear more of Glenn and Stu’s commentary and get Trump’s comments on his meeting with Joe and Mika, watch the clip above.

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.