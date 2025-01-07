How government and legacy media CONTROL what we think

The legacy media has helped the elites rule the minds of the American people for decades. However, after the rise of independent media helped re-elect Donald Trump. The elites' grip on America is weakening.

Glenn Beck of “The Glenn Beck Program” is well aware of what the elites have done — and how they intend to keep doing it.

The author of the famous dystopian novel “1984,” George Orwell, was also well aware.

“'Films, football, beer, and above all, gambling, filled up the horizon of their minds. To keep them in control was not difficult,'” Glenn reads from the pages of Orwell’s novel, adding, “That’s what’s happening now.”

“Orwell wrote this long before George Floyd and the birth of modern corporate activism. He had no idea about organizations like the World Economic Forum or ESG. Orwell was talking ultimately about the dangers of consumerism, which goes back to the Wilson administration,” Glenn explains.

“Orwell’s nightmare, as far as control is concerned, is now our reality. Just imagine the power this provides, the money. This is why Donald Trump and anyone who works with him is in danger,” Glenn says, noting that just 12 companies own 550 of the major everyday brands Americans rely on.

“This isn’t an anti-corporation rant. By all means, make money, grow your companies, do what you have to do,” he adds.

