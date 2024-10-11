Three examples of Florida teaching the federal government how REAL Americans handle a disaster

Governor Ron DeSantis has been crushing it in Florida, where the state didn’t even have time to process the devastation of Hurricane Helene before Milton was already on its doorstep.

DeSantis’ leadership is a stark contrast to the federal government's, which showed up late to the scene and unprepared to offer the assistance and resources needed.

Glenn Beck gives three examples of how Florida is giving the federal government a crash course on how America should respond when disaster strikes.

Glenn’s first clip shows Governor DeSantis addressing the people of Florida right before Milton hit land.



“This is not going to be an opportunity for folks to take advantage of people. If you think you're going to go in and loot, you got another thing coming. You go into somebody's house after the storm passes and think that you're going to be able to commit crimes, you're going to get in really serious trouble, and quite frankly, you don't know what's behind that door in a Second Amendment state, so do not try to take advantage of people who are suffering because of the results of this storm,” DeSantis said in a live stream video.

Glenn is impressed to say the least.



“That's an empowering leader,” he says. “When there is no leadership, the people perish,” which is “exactly what’s happening” in other states impacted by the storms.

“Notice Florida has a strong leader, and they don’t have this problem,” Glenn explains.

In the second example, DeSantis addressed FEMA specifically:

“People have asked me about, you know, ‘Is FEMA gonna do this?’ Just let me be clear: In Florida, we run the show. FEMA is not running the show. We will utilize them to support some of the things we're doing, but you are not going to see FEMA running amuck in Florida. ... That is not gonna happen. I'm the sheriff that's in charge here, and we will make sure to protect you. Don't worry about it.”

“How can he say those things?” asks Glenn rhetorically. For one, “because he's already proven them to be true.”

Before Helene even hit, DeSantis had “linemen from all over the country already lined up ready to dispatch wherever the storm [took] ground,” he explains, adding that “we’ve seen this now three times with [DeSantis] on major hurricanes.”

As for DeSantis telling the federal government to mind its own business, Glenn says he’s 100% within his right to do so because of the Bill of Rights.

“The Bill of Rights does not have any FEMA in it; the Constitution doesn't have FEMA in it. That's a very nice thing for the government to keep us safe, but it is not their responsibility. It is the responsibility of the state government,” he explains, adding that “this is the way constitutional republics behave.”

Glenn’s third example is how DeSantis addressed citizen concerns regarding voting in the wake of the hurricanes.

“Don't worry, we're already working on it; if there's a problem, we will make sure that everyone's voice is heard for the election,” Glenn says, regurgitating the governor’s promise.

“The guy is on top of everything!” he praises. “These are all the hallmarks of a really well-run state.”

To learn more about how Florida is responding to the back to back hurricanes, watch the clip above.

